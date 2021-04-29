65,000 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

ESGC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 96,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,890. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

