7,414 Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $405,469.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

