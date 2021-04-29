74,540 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.50. 8,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

