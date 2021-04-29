7,930 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $47.30 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

