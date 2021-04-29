86 Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Buy

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by stock analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.