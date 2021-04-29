89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $550.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.