9,440 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

