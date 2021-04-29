A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

