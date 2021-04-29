A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

