ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABB. Cowen boosted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 10,502.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.