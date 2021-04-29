ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 10,502.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.