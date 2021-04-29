ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 29 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 27.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.