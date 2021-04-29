ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

