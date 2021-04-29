Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 787,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

