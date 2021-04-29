Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.25. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.