Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

