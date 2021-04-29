ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading 4.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 5,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

