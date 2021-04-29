Achain Reaches Market Cap of $22.11 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00082801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.