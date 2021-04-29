Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Acme United comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.12% of Acme United worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acme United alerts:

ACU stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.