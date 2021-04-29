ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Up 4.9%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.09. 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 665,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

