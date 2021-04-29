Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $129,030.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.13 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

