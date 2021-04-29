Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,653 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.45. 52,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

