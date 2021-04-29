Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

