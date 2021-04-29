Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.21, but opened at $89.07. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 880,538 shares changing hands.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.