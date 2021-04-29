ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Up 8,250.0% in April

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 8,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF opened at $16.90 on Thursday. ADVANZ PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies.

