Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

