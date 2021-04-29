AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

AerCap stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

