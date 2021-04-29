Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

