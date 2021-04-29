Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

