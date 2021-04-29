Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFYA. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Afya by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Afya by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.