Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 11,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.