AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.