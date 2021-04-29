Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGEN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

