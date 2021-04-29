Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.75.

AEM stock opened at C$80.23 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

