Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.10.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.26. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

