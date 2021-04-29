Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 281.8% in April

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

