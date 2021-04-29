Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

