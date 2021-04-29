Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

