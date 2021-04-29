Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 2,263,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.