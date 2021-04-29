Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $107.50 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $107.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

ALRM traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.47. 2,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,463. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

