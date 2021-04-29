Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 269,984 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

