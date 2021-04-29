Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $169.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

