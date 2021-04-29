Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

