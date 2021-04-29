Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $18.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $594.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

