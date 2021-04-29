Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 54,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.73.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

