Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

