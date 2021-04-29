Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

ALKS stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $414,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

