Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ADS opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

