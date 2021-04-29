AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.03

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 3195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Several research analysts have commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

