AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 162.3% in April

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 162.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

